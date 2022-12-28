Firefighters respond to Christmas Day blaze

The Prince Albert Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire in the RM of Prince Albert on Christmas Day.

Crews were called to the Driftwood Trailer Park at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25. When they arrived, they found what firefighters described as a significant fire burning in a mobile home.

Firefighters created a defensive exterior to prevent the fire from spreading. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but not without severe damage to the home.

There were no injuries reported.

The trailer park fire was one of two major fires crews responded to over the break. Crews were all to an apartment unit on 27th Street East for a reported structure fire on Boxing Day.

Crews received the call at 5:58 p.m., but arrived to discover a vehicle on fire at the rear of the building.

Firefighters reported the fire was confined to the vehicle’s engine compartment. No injuries were reported.