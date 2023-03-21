RCMP notify residents in Maidstone area about suspect at high risk to breach release conditions

The Saskatchewan RCMP have notified residents in the Maidstone detachment area to be aware of a suspect with charges before the courts who is at high risk to breach release conditions involving youth.

Sir Brent Adair Habetler, 45, of Lashburn has been charged with mischief and indecent exposure following an incident at the Bioclean Aquatics Centre in Lloydminster on March 13.

Habetler made his first appearance before a Justice of the Peace on March 14 where he was released on the condition that he have no contact with any person under 16 years of age. The conditions do not apply to incidental or superficial contact, nor do they apply to youth under 16 who are customers at his workplace, or employees at a place of business where contact is necessary. His next court date was scheduled for April 4.

On March 14, the Lloydminster RCMP located Habetler outside a local daycare in breach of his release conditions. He was arrested again and charged with breaching his conditions.

Habetler appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. He appeared in court on March 15, and was released for a future court date on April 4.

Saskatchewan RCMP have notified residents in the Maidstone area about Habetler’s presence in the interest of public safety. In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, and RCMP representative wrote that the information as provided so members of the public could take suitable precautions, and not engage in vigilantism or unreasonable conduct towards any individual.

As part of his release conditions, Habetler is banned from visiting public swimming areas, schools and school yards, daycares, playgrounds, youth shelters, or public libraries. Residents who witness Habetler violating his release conditions can call their local RCMP detachments, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lloydminster RCMP believe there may be additional victims, and encourage those individuals to come forward.