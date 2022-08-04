RCMP make 3 arrests following investigation into Lac La Ronge shooting

RCMP investigators have located and arrested three men wanted in connection with a reported shooting on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Kade Patterson, 23, Klay Patterson, 25, and Kein Patterson, 27, were all wanted on 17 charges each in connection with the incident. They trio will make their first court appearances on Friday. All three are from Little Red.

RCMP issued a press release at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating the men. They issued a second press release at 3:30 p.m. saying all three were arrested by Waskesiu and Prince Albert RCMP. No other details were released.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 30 on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band side of Little Red. Officers say two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in a residential driveway at around 4:45 a.m. Both victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators determined another vehicle approached the parked vehicle prior to the shooting.

Charges include two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.