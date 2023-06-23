RCMP make 1 arrest in Shellbrook robbery investigation, 1 suspect still at large

RCMP officers have arrested one suspect, but are still looking for one more as they continue their investigation into a Thursday evening robbery on the Service Road in Shellbrook.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a man and a woman approached and entered a pickup truck parked on the road. The man then pointed a firearm at the driver, who exited the vehicle. The driver did not report any injuries to police.

RCMP officers from the Ahthakakoop and Shellbrook detachments immediately responded and began searching for the vehicle. Officers from the Big River RCMP detachment found it travelling on Hwy 55 near Canwood a short time later.

The officer attempted a vehicle stop, but the truck continued down the highway and into Debden. Police say the man then left the truck and fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later.

The woman was not located. Investigators continue to search for her. She has dark hair and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a plaid top or jacket, dark pants, and light-coloured shoes.

Police also found and seized an air gun from the truck.

Neil Michel, 34, of Pelican Narrows faces six charges, including robbery with a firearm, in connection with the case. The charges have not been tested in court.

Michel is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Prince Albert on June 26.