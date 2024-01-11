RCMP make 1 arrest in arson investigation

RCMP officers have arrested and charged a 34-year-old Prince Albert man following an investigation into a fire at a business in the RM of Prince Albert.

The investigation began with a Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services team, who tracked a suspect’s scent from the scene of the fire to a local business. Police say individuals there recognized a photo of the suspect and provided an address for where he was last seen.

Officers visited the area and made one arrest without incident.

Floyd Isbister, 34, faces one count of arson. He made his first appearance at Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.

The fire occurred at a business on 48th Street West in the RM of Prince Albert on Monday. RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 7:50 a.m.

In a press release, the RCMP said the fire caused significant damage to the business and appeared to be deliberately set.