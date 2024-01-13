Call on Cey: Overtime winner lifts Bears past Battlefords

For the second time in their last three games, the Prince Albert Northern Bears picked up an overtime victory downing the Battlefords Sharks 5-4 at the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday night.

Head coach Steve Young says Prince Albert knew the Sharks would provide a tall test.

“I think going into this game we knew was going to be a tough game. These guys play a type of game against us where their forwards go top end so we knew that was coming tonight. We knew we had to take advantage of our chances and I thought we did that tonight.”

An early turnover by the Northern Bears would prove to be costly. Danika Dureau would intercept a pass at the Prince Albert blueline and deke her way past several defenders to open the scoring with her fifth goal of the season with 17:41 to go in the opening frame. The goal was unassisted.

After a puck would bounce around behind the Prince Albert net, Cambree Legge would get credit for her third goal of the season with 13:31 to go in the opening frame. Amber Renkas would pick up the lone helper making it 2-0.

The Prince Albert power play would cut the deficit in half with 7:39 to go in the opening frame. Ella Clarke would find twine on a rebound for her fifth goal of the campaign. Tristyn Endicott and Elizabeth Udell would assist on the play.

Tristyn Endicott would knot the score at 2-2 with 2:14 left in the opening period. She would find a loose puck in the crease and put it past Sharks netminder Mackenzie Seth for her fourth goal of the season. Mikiya Anderson assisted on the play.

Shots favored Prince Albert 11-8 after one period of play.

A power play goal by Sarah McNabb would restore the Battlefords lead with 7:58 to go in the middle frame. Danika Dureau and Anekka Aspaas assisted on the play.

Zayda Summach would strike for the Northern Bears with 13:27 left to go in the third period with her second goal of the season. Caprice Harder also assisted on the play.

It was the first goal for Summach against her former club as she posted four points in 28 games for the Sharks last season.

Less than a minute after Summach’s goal, Trisan Todosichuk would strike for her third goal of the season to give the Sharks the lead once again. Aidyn Konechny provided the lone helpers.

Bears captain Julia Cey would tie the game with her 10th goal of the season with 12:26 in the third period. Tristyn Endicott had the lone assist.

60 minutes would solve nothing between the two sides and it wouldn’t take long for the Bears to capitalize in overtime.

Cey would score the overtime winner just 17 seconds in to the extra frame. Elizabeth Udell provided the lone assist.

“I don’t really remember what happened.” Cey said about the overtime winner. “It was kind of out of body. I just know everyone started cheering and then I want to the flyby.”

The Bears return to action on Jan. 18 when they travel to take on the Saskatoon Stars. Puck drops at 7 p.m.