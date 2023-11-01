RCMP issue warrant following investigation into Big River assault

Daily Herald Staff

Big River RCMP have asked for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old man wanted on multiple charges, including arson and assault with a weapon.

Elvis Dreaver, 35, is accused of setting a small fire inside a residence in Big River on Oct. 10 and assaulting the occupant inside of it. No injuries were reported.

After a continued investigation, RCMP charged Dreaver on Oct. 25 and issued a warrant for his arrest. He is also facing charges of being unlawfully at large and violating conditions of a temporary absence/reintegration leave from a correctional facility.

Big River RCMP have asked the public to report all information on Dreaver’s whereabouts. He is believed to be in the Big River area, but this has not been confirmed.

Dreaver is described as roughly 5’10 and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his location can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.