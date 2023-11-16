RCMP investigators ask for public’s help in finding man charged in death of David Lapointe

Saskatchewan RCMP investigators continue to ask the public to report sightings of a 34-year-old man charged with manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old David Lapointe in North Battleford.

Investigators believe Nolan Bird is in Saskatoon and have asked anyone who sees him to call RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers immediately.

Bird is described as around 5’7 and 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and under one eye.

Lapointe’s body was found inside residence on the 1600 Block of 102nd Street in North Battleford at around 2:45 a.m. on March 13, 2022.