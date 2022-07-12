RCMP investigating suspicious Langham housefire after murder suspect found dead inside

Police are investigating the murder-suicide of two adult men in Langham, SK following the issuance of an emergency alert and public search for the suspect on Friday.

On the morning of July 8, Warman RCMP received a report of a person uttering threats. While responding to this report, officers received further calls of a shooting outside a residence on Kyle Street in Langham and a house fire on the same street.

A 38-year-old male victim was located deceased outside one of the houses on that street.

After a continued investigation and in response to potential imminent risk to public safety, a dangerous person alert was issued at 7:40 a.m. by Saskatchewan RCMP to residents of Langham and surrounding areas, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford.

The alert was issued to the selected locations in part due to the unknown whereabouts and unknown mode of transportation of the suspect, according to an RCMP media release.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police issued an update to the emergency alert identifying the suspect as Justin Heimbecker. At that time, his burning house was inaccessible for safety reasons and his whereabouts were still unknown.

The direction to the public remained the same and Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Critical Incident Response Team searched neighboring properties and outbuildings for any signs of the suspect

The fire was put out and with the guidance of local fire services, officers were able to enter the partially-burnt residence around 11:40 a.m.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigators and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service have confirmed the identity of the deceased person located inside the home as 46-year-old Justin Heimbecker.

At noon, the dangerous person alert was cancelled and the public was notified that there was no longer a risk to their safety.

The suspicious fire related to this incident is being investigated by the Officer of the Fire Commissioner.

Police have confirmed the victim and the accused were known to each other and were not related.

No arrests were made by the RCMP and investigators are not searching for any other people in relation to this incident. No other injuries were reported.

Saskatchewan RCMP will not be releasing the name of the first deceased male as there will be no court process associated with the investigation.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP thanks the public for their vigilance, tips reported to police and for following police direction during this unfolding incident,” states the media release.

“Any time there is a loss of life, it is traumatic for the loved ones and communities of those who have lost their lives, as well as for first responders. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy.”