RCMP find vehicle in Birch Hills associated with man wanted on Canada-wide

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violations whose vehicle was found in Birch Hills on Sunday.

Kurt Bloomfield faces multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, possessing a firearm while prohibited. RCMP consider Bloomfield to be armed and dangerous. Residents should avoid approaching him, and instead call 9-1-1. Anonymous conformation can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bloomfield is roughly 5’8 and around 150 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes, and the word “Bloomfield” tattooed across his chest.

Investigators say Bloomfield has ties to Nipawin and Saskatoon. His current location and method of travel is unknown.

Bloomfield faces charges for a number of incidents that occurred in the Cumberland House area on Sept. 6-7, 2022.