RCMP arrests third person during investigation into Prince Albert woman’s death

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit have arrested a third person in relation to the death of 24-year-old Prince Albert woman, Wendy Bird.

As a result of further investigation, Cassidy Kiskotagan, 19, of North Battleford, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with accessory after the fact.

She was scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Nov. 10.

On Oct. 20, two others were arrested in relation to Bird’s suspicious death.

Dustin Cookman-Watts, 25, of North Battleford faces one count of second-degree murder and Melissa Kaponyas, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Bird’s body was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 16 just off Hwy 16 near Maymont, Sask.

Anyone who has information about Bird’s whereabouts from Oct. 14 to the morning of Oct. 16 is encouraged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Police continue to investigate.