Council to vote on new Second Avenue banner project at Monday meeting

The City of Prince Albert Executive Committee will discuss Phase One of the Second Avenue Banner Project on Monday, a beautification program that was introduced through the Municipal Cultural Action Plan report back in September.

The goal of the Second Avenue Banner Project is to beauty and highlight the City’s main corridor, engage local artists, and celebrate the culture, heritage, and natural beauty of Prince Albert, according to a report by Judy MacLeod Campbell, Arts & Culture Coordinator.

MacLeod Campbell explained in her report that the project will address two main goals of the Municipal Cultural Action Plan:

• Cultural Goal 9: Recognize, strengthen, and honour the artistic and cultural community and the significant role it plays in developing and enhancing Prince Albert’s Cultural makeup identity.

• Cultural Goal 11: Continue to invest in cultural initiatives and support other organizations and individuals that strive to make Prince Albert a vibrant cultural community.

The project was previously discussed with the Public Art Working Group in 2021, as it also addresses many of the goals of the Public Art Policy, such as building a visually rich environment, providing accessible art to all, and inspiring community belonging.

The proposed locations for the banners are on the light poles on both sides of Second Avenue, from Marquis Road to approximately 34th Street. The banners must fit the design theme of celebrating the cultural heritage of the City, promoting positivity, and highlighting Prince Albert’s natural environment.

According to MacLeod Campbell’s report, the project has the potential to be added to other locations around the City as well, such as the downtown area.

“In partnership with Parks and the beautification plan, we hope to add more banners to this entrance as well as to the light poles from the bottom of the bridge at 11th Street as a Phase Two. A second call out for designs could be undertaken in future phases,” reads the report.

Total cost of Phase 1 of the project is estimated to be $12,320 for the banner designs and hardware, and $2,600 for installation. More than half of the costs will be covered by the Municipal Cultural Action Plan Budget.

If the request is approved, a call out for artists will be initiated on Nov. 29.