Rawlinson aims for variety with 2023-24 season offerings

Musicians, magicians, and comedians headline a list of 23 acts art lovers can enjoy at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre over the next 12 months.

The Rawlinson officially released their 2023-24 season package on Wednesday. The list includes folk music singers The Barra MacNeils, Saskatchewan country music group The Sheepdogs, and Juno Award winner Jess Moskaluke, but Rawlinson GM Roxanne Dicke said they tried to appeal to more than just music lovers.

“There is just such a wide array of incredible artists that I think is just going to please everyone,” Dicke said following the unveiling. “There’s something for everyone in there, from illusionists to theatre to country to folk, it’s all there.”

Other musical acts include Jeffery Straker and Royal Wood, the Irish Descendants, acapella group Countermeasure, Mediterranean artist Pavlo, Johnny Cash tribute act David James and Big River, comedian/musician Rory Gardiner, pianist Sarah Hagen, and local Prince Albert band The Project, who gave a special performance prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

Non-musical acts include Ballet Jorgen, which returns to Prince Albert with their performance of Anne of Green Gables, improve comedy group Comic Strippers, and illusionist Chris Funk.

Organizers will add to the lineup with a few more shows in the coming months, with one announcement expected in the next week.

Dicke said crowds are starting to return to the Rawlinson, but people are being choosy about which shows they return to.

“You have to really make sure that you’re communicating with your audience and your patrons and your community,” Dicke said. “I think in that sense, yes, people are not afraid to be around each other anymore. It’s very exciting.”

The Canadian Tire series returns for another year with three shows: The Sheepdogs, Chris Funk, and the musical Bear Grease, an Indigenous take on the popular John Travolta movie Grease. Patrons who purchase tickets to all three shows receive 20 per cent off.

Patrons can also build their own season of six, eight, 10, or 12 shows, and receive a special discount. Dicke said the build a season option was popular last year, so they’ve expanded it for the next one.

The 2023-24 season marks the first full season the Rawlinson will be back to normal. During previous years, Dicke said they either had to cancel shows, or significantly limit the number of ticket buys to comply with COVID regulations.

She’s looking forward to having a full house once again.

“To have full capacity again and 23 amazing shows we can just fill up if we choose to, that’s really exciting.”

For a full list of acts and dates, or to purchase tickets, visit www.earc.ca. @kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca