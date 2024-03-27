Raiders win WHL Prospects Draft lottery, move up to 2nd overall

For the second year in a row, the Prince Albert Raiders are moving up in the WHL Prospects Draft thanks to the lottery.

The Raiders held the fourth overall pick heading into Wednesday’s lottery, which they acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Nolan Allan trade. They then moved up two spots to second overall after their ball was selected.

The Raiders had the fourth best odds to win the lottery. The winning team can move up a maximum of two spots.

The Everett Silvertips will draft first overall with a pick acquired from the Kamloops Blazers. The Raiders draft second, followed by the Tri-City Americans, Kelowna Rockets and Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Raiders also hold the ninth overall selection.

The prospects draft is scheduled for Thursday, May 9.