Raiders select Daxon Rudolph first overall in 2023 WHL Prospects Draft

For the first time since 2017, the Prince Albert Raiders were on the clock with the first overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The Raiders selected Daxon Rudolph, a defenceman from the Northern Alberta Extreme U15 Prep program. In 50 games with the Xtreme, Rudolph posted 17 goals and 33 assists in 50 games. He posted 12 points in 5 playoff games.

With the second overall pick, the Raiders selected Riley Boychuk, a forward from the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA. This season, Boychuk posted 18 goals and 62 assists in 33 games

With the seventh pick, the Raiders stayed in Alberta selecting winger Ty Meunier from the St. Albert U15AAA Sabres. Meunier posted 54 goals in only 32 games in the AEHL U15 league.

