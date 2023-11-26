Raiders retire Hodgson’s number 16, fall to Warriors

After three weeks away from home, the Prince Albert Raiders returned to the Art Hauser Centre, but couldn’t secure a win, falling 6-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says the team didn’t go enough to get bodies in front of Warrior netminder Jackson Unger.

“I thought we were light, we didn’t pay a price in front of their net. Didn’t get many second opportunities because we were on the outside. You get stick checked and you don’t get second opportunities. You got to bully yourself in there. You’ve got to establish a presence in front of their net. I don’t think we did enough of that. Turnovers were a big factor. There’s no doubt. And then defensively, you’ve got to be able to be heavier.”

The visiting Warriors would jump on the Raiders early in the first period. Ethan Semeniuk would open the scoring just 1:32 into the contest with his 4th goal of the season. Kalem Parker picked up the lone assist

Lynden Lakovic would knock down a Raider pass and skate the length of the ice and convert on a shot for his 9th goal of the season at the 16:31 mark.. The goal was unassisted.

Martin Rysavy would add his own unassisted goal in the final minute of the first period for his 7th goal of the campaign to give Moose Jaw a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Shots favored the Raiders 17-9 in the first period.

The Raiders would break into the score column at the 4:15 mark of the second period. Jacob Hoffrogge would strike for his third career WHL goal and first as a Prince Albert Raider. Brayden Dube and Sloan Stanick provided the helpers.

Cole Peardon would pull the Raiders within one with his fourth goal of the season putting a rebound past Warrior netminder Jackson Unger at the 4:53 mark of the third period. Hayden Pakkala and Terrell Goldsmith received assists on the play.

Atley Calvert’s 13th goal of the season restored the two goal advantage for the Warriors at the 8:45 mark of the third period. Semeniuk and Rysavy assisted on the play.

Kyzysztof Macias would cut the deficit back to one for Prince Albert with his 12th goal of the season at the 10:12 mark with an unassisted mark.

Martin Rysavy would counter for Moose Jaw at the 16:29 mark. Jagger Firkus had the lone assist.

Rysavy would add an empty netter to complete the hat trick

Jackson Unger made 52 saves for the Warriors in the victory. Max Hildebrand stopped 25 shots for Prince Albert.

Honoring a Franchise Icon

It was a momentous occasion at the Art Hauser Centre as the Raiders retired number 16 in honor of franchise great Dan Hodgson, who captained the Raiders to the Memorial Cup in 1985.

“He’s a tremendous person.” Truitt said about Hodgson. “He’s a tremendous leader. He talked a lot here tonight about other people. He didn’t bring it on himself. He thanked a lot of his coaching staff. He talked about friends and family, teammates in particular and that’s just what a true leader does.”

The Raiders return to action on Sunday evening when they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

