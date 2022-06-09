Raiders prospects Peardon and Ritchie headed U17 development camp

Prince Albert Raiders draft picks Cole Peardon and Ryder Ritchie were among the 37 WHL prospects invited to Canada’s National Under-17 Development Camp on Thursday.

The two forwards were drafted with back to back first round picks in the 2021 WHL prospects draft.

Peardon had 37 points in 35 games last season with the Saskatoon Blazers in the Saskatchewan U18 AAA Hockey League, while Ritchie has 31 points in 23 games with Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

More than 100 players were invited to the week-long camp, which features on-ice and off-ice training, fitness testing, practices, intersquad games and classroom sessions. The camp runs from July 10-16 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

All but one WHL team has a prospect headed to the Canadian camp. The Medicine Hat Tigers lead the way with four, followed by the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Red Deer Rebels, and Seattle Thunderbirds with three.