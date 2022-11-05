Raiders can’t solve Ungar late, fall 3-2 to Moose Jaw at home￼

A couple third period goals in quick succession helped the Moose Jaw Warriors down the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 in WHL action Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Truitt says turnovers at the wrong time cost the Raiders.

“We get up on a team in a tight game and you got to be able to play the right way. It was just over a minute that we have needless turnovers and against a good team, they’re going to find ways. I’m not disappointed in that game, I’m disappointed about a minute and ten seconds.”

The Raiders had a golden opportunity to score early as Evan Herman made a move and beat Ungar, but not the red iron behind him which kept the game scoreless.

Herman says he had a bit of a chip on his shoulder returning to the lineup following a two-game suspension.

“It was good, it’s not very much fun watching. It’s good to be back, we have a brotherhood in there. I think there’s a little bit of fire under my butt getting back after sitting for a couple.”

The Raiders would open the scoring on the power play at the 14:35 as Landon Kosior picked up his 7th goal of the season on the power play assisted by Nolan Allan and Carson Latimer. Three of Kosior’s seven goals have come in only two games against the Warriors this season.

Robert Baco would even up the score with his second goal of the season at the 17:55 mark to even the score at 1-1 after the opening frame.

Shots in the first period favoured the visiting Warriors 11-8.

The Raider power play would continue to find success as the captain Nolan Allan would snipe his fourth goal of the campaign high glove side past Warrior netminder Connor Ungar at the 12:29 mark of the second period who entered play Friday leading all WHL goaltenders in save percentage.

Moose Jaw would even up the scoring with Riley Ginnell’s first as a Warrior at the 4:19 mark of the third period.

The Warriors would strike again just over a minute later as Seattle Kraken prospect would get a breakaway short-handed and beat Raider goaltender Max Hildebrand to give Moose Jaw their first lead of the night 3-2.

That lead was all that Warrior netminder Connor Ungar would need as the WHL save percentage leader would shut the door the rest of the way despite some great scoring opportunities for the Raiders.

Truitt says the Raiders need to cash in on their opportunities against an elite goaltender like Ungar.

“You got to finish, you got to capitalize on the chance that you get. I thought we got some really good opportunities in the first and second that could’ve been the difference in the game. You got to capitalize on those chances to beat a good goaltender and he is one of them.”

The Raiders are back in action Saturday when they welcome the Everett Silvertips to the Art Hauser Centre.

