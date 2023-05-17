Raider seventh overall selection Meunier excited to join young core in Hockeytown North

The Prince Albert Raiders were on the clock three times within the top 10 selections of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft last week.

With the seventh overall pick, the Raiders selected forward St. Albert, Alberta product Ty Meunier from the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA program.

“I’m really excited.” Meunier said. “When PA came around and selected me, I was really honored and happy. I’ve heard only good things about the program, so super excited and super jacked to get going.”

In 32 games this season with the Sabres, Meunier posted 54 goals and 34 assists. He added 9 points in eight playoff games for St. Albert.

Meunier describes himself as a player who can contribute offensively.

“I think I’m a really hard worker. I think I skate well. I have a good shot. I think I make other players around me better. I think I have good vision and can make plays all over the ice.”

Meunier was the third player Prince Albert selected in the first round joining defenseman Daxon Rudolph and forward Riley Boychuk who were drafted with the top two selections.

Meunier says he is looking forward to joining an organization that has talent around his age level.

“They have Ryder Ritchie and some really good ‘07s and then three picks for PA in the top ten, so I think that in the future we could have a very good team and I’m really excited for it.”

With the draft now past, Meunier says he is working towards preparing himself for Raider training camp. He says he is looking forward to getting to know the Raider organization.

“I think it’ll be awesome. I’ve always dreamed of going into a WHL training camp, trying to make the team. I think just meeting the staff and other players who have already played there and also players that are making the team. I just think it’ll be nice to meet new guys in the build good relationships with everyone that is part of the organization.”

