Rachel’s Story – ‘I wish to have a she shed’

Rachel, age 8, genetic disorder

Rachel likes playing with her friends, building with Lego® and watching Disney movies. She’s also struggled with complex health conditions since the day she was born. “She’s had dozens of surgeries, dozens of hospital stays,” says her mom, Lisa. Her condition means Rachel can’t afford to get sick, and the pandemic has left her feeling particularly isolated.

Rachel’s wish for a she shed means she has her own safe space to play. “It’s awesome! I was excited because of the tv,” said Rachel, “and the Nintendo Switch… there’s a lot of stuff!”

The lovingly prepared space includes a crafting station, numerous donated games and toys, a mini-fridge for snacks and a cozy space for movie nights with her sisters.

“This is beyond what our wildest dreams could have ever been,” says Rachel’s mom. “For her to have her own space to hangout and be safe and be a kid and relax and hangout is incredible.”

Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses, and its life-changing power is unlocked when wishes like Rachel’s are granted. Together we can continue to transform lives, one wish at a time.