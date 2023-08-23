Quality Catholic Education for 136 Years!

Lorel Trumier, Director of Education, Prince Albert Catholic School Division

The start of school is September 5, 2023! The Prince Albert Catholic School Division would like to welcome all students, families, and staff back to school for the 2023-24 school year!

The start of the new school year brings feelings of hope and excitement as we are set to begin our 136th year of Catholic education in our city of Prince Albert and area. We began many years ago with approximately 30 students in our one-room schoolhouse and we have become a family of families with 7 schools and approx. 3000 students! We invite you to contact our schools by phone or register online.

We look forward to serving students in and around the City of Prince Albert as we continue the mission of “Learning for Life through Catholic Education”.

Our staff has been working diligently to do all we can to provide a safe, and healthy environment for students. Similarly, our school staff would be happy to answer any questions you may have. Parents are encouraged to check out our information on our website at pacsd.ca.

Prince Albert Catholic School Division offers a wide range of programs and services. We offer Kindergarten to Grade 12 in both English and French Immersion. We also offer Prekindergarten programs for three and four-year-olds at St. John Community School, St. Michael Community School, St. Catherine Catholic School, École St. Anne School, and St. Francis School! As well, we have daycares available in École St. Anne School, St. Francis School, St. Michael Community School, École St. Mary High School and our newest daycare at St. Catherine Catholic School! Online Programming is offered for Grades 10 to 12 (Please contact École St. Mary High School Guidance Department for information).

In addition to teaching the provincial curriculum, our students have many opportunities to be involved in an ever-expanding curricular and extra-curricular programs. We hope that students experience success built on a strong sense of welcome and witness within the Prince Albert Catholic “family”.

Prince Albert Catholic School Division warmly welcomes all new and returning students and families. To learn more about our schools, you can contact your neighbourhood Catholic school or our Catholic Education Centre at 306-953-7500. Elementary School Offices are open August 21st, 2023 and École St. Mary High School opened on August 15th, 2023. We would be delighted to talk with you!

Lorel Trumier

Director of Education