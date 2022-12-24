Purse and hand bag campaign makes Christmas bright

Men and women in Prince Albert homeless shelters and detox centres will have a Christmas gift thanks to a purse and bag campaign organized by Prince Albert city council and spearheaded by Charlene Miller.

On Friday, Miller and her compatriots delivered 63 purses and 64 hand bags to Stepping Stones, Our House, Homeward Bound, and the Prince Albert Detox Centre.

“It’s really important that everybody thinks of others, and every year, comes together to do what they can as community members,” she said.

Miller gave a special thanks to Value Village, dentist Nicole Kriel, and the Holash Family for their donations. She also thanked resident Eleanor George and her friends for crocheting and donating more than 100 scarves, the Prince Albert and District Labour Council for the use of their hall, and the numerous community members who made financial donations to the cause.

“It’s a wonderful feeling that everybody contributed,” Miller said. “That way, everybody from the shelter got a little something from the community.”

Miller and her colleagues started the purse and bag campaign more than four years ago.