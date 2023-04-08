Public inquest to be held into the 2020 in-custody death of Elaine Behm

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will be holding a public inquest from May 8 to 12 at the Coronet Hotel into the in-custody death of 50-year-old Elaine Behm, who was found unresponsive in her cell at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert on Oct. 1, 2020.

According to a media release, Pine Grove staff and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Behm was pronounced deceased.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with subsequent start times to be determined by the presiding coroner, Robert Kennedy, for the following days.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.