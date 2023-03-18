Public inquest to be held into the 2020 in-custody death of Cain Wapass

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will be holding a public inquest into the death of Cain Wapass, who died while in police custody.

On August 26, 2020, 28-year-old Wapass was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ahtahkakoop First Nation RCMP Detachment. Emergency Medical Services responded, and he was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999, states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who passes while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of the inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died, and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquest will be held April 17 to 21, at the Coronet Hotel at 3551 Second Avenue West in Prince Albert. The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner, William Davern.