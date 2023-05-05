Province announces first round of hiring numbers in Sask DLC

The provincial government has received more than 500 employment applications from people interested in working at the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) since recruitment began one month ago.

There have been 129 educator, superintendent and principal positions already filled and an additional 30 teaching vacancies remain open. Employment opportunities are available at the main campus in Kenaston as well as the nine regional campuses located in the communities of Prince Albert, Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said that’s a sign there is strong interest in the new DLC.

“Our government is extremely pleased with the level of interest that teachers have shown in working for the new online school,” Duncan said in a press release.

“We look forward to bringing together top talent from around the province to provide high quality, flexible online education to students, regardless of where they live in the province.”

In addition to the teaching positions, there will also be several student support staff hired for each regional campus location. Support staff will provide direct support to Sask DLC students, whether it be in person or online.

There are also several positions to be filled for corporate service roles in finance, information technology, human resources and communications.

Saskatchewan Kindergarten to Grade 12 students who want to learn online through the new provincial online school can now register for classes at www.saskdlc.ca. Students may choose to attend on a part-time or full-time basis, depending on what options work best for them. As with in-person education in Saskatchewan, there is no cost for students under the age of 22.

Students who register with the new school will be connected to their local school division, allowing students to access local supports and activities such as speech-language pathologists and educational psychology assessments. School divisions will also provide student activities such as driver’s license training, graduation ceremonies and extra-curricular activities, including arts and sports.

“Sask DLC is excited to see so many students accessing online learning across the province,” Sask DLC Chief Executive Officer Darren Gasper said. “More courses mean more opportunities for students to find a subject they love and be set up for a successful future.”

There will be more than 180 online course options covering all core requirements for each grade, and including many exciting high school electives such as Agriculture and Sustainable Food Production, Communications Media, Creative Writing, Drafting CAD, Financial Literacy, Hairstyling and Esthetics, Law, Mental Wellness, Photography, Psychology and Wildlife Management, among others. The Sask DLC is expected to be fully operational and commence classes in the Fall of 2023. Students who have questions or would like assistance registering, or teachers and support staff looking for assistance in applying, can contact the Sask DLC at 306-252-1000 or email helpdesk@saskDLC.ca.