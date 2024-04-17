Prince Albert swimmer makes waves at World Para Swimming Series Championships

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

Ali D, a promising para swimmer hailing from the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, made headlines with her outstanding performance at the World Para Swimming Series Championships held in Indianapolis, USA from April 11-13.

Competing under the Canadian flag, the 15-year-old prodigy proved her mettle in her debut appearance on the global stage.

Ali’s standout achievement came in the form of a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke for the 18 & Under youth category, along with securing first place in her classification category SB 9 and an impressive sixth overall across all classifications and age groups. Her stellar performance extended to multiple events, including qualifying for the finals in the 100 butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 400 freestyle, and 200 individual medley.

Ali’s journey in swimming began at the tender age of 7 at the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, where her talent and dedication quickly became evident. Dr. Hazem Hussein, Head Coach of the Sharks Club, praised Ali’s unwavering determination, citing her participation in international para swimming championships in December 2023 despite recovering from an arm buckle fracture just before Christmas. Ali’s resilience paid off as she clinched podium finishes in several events.

Qualifying for the World Para Swimming Series Championships was a testament to Ali’s relentless pursuit of excellence, particularly as one of the youngest para swimmers in the competition.

Ali’s aspirations extend beyond personal achievements, with her ultimate dream being to represent Team Canada in the Olympic Games. Her impact transcends the pool, serving as a source of inspiration for fellow swimmers and offering unwavering support to her clubmates. Congratulations to Ali on her remarkable achievements at the World Para Swimming Series Championships, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing her continued success in her swimming journey.