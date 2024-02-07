Prince Albert Sharks Weekend Recap

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, Submitted
Last weekend, 12 swimmers from the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club traveled to Saskatoon to participate in the GoldFins Winter Classic swim meet, which took place from February 2nd to February 4th. The Sharks swimmers delivered outstanding performances, with over 9 achieving “AA” times. Mikaela accomplished her inaugural “A” time, earning her a spot in the junior provincial championship set to be held in Moose Jaw from February 23rd to February 25th.
Here are the highlights from the swim meet:
- Myla M: securing second place in the 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley, and 1500 freestyle, and clinching third in the 100 butterfly.
- Clara G claimed first place in the 400 individual medley, third in the 800 freestyle, and fourth in the 400 freestyle.
- Zoe C impressed with a second-place finish in the 200 butterfly, followed by third in the 200 backstroke and fourth in the 100 backstroke, also achieving 4 “AA” times.
- Ethan E achieved fifth place in the 50 freestyle and qualified for the finals in four events.
- Jaxen S made it to the finals in five events, achieving personal best times.
- Sophia W placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in both the 50 and 100 breaststroke.
- Ali D, a para swimmer, qualified for the finals alongside non-para swimmers, coming in sixth in the 100 breaststroke with an impressively fast time and achieving personal bests in all her events.
- Jackson M secured sixth place in the 50 freestyle and the 4×50 individual medley relay, as well as fifth place in the 4×50 freestyle relay.
- Mikaela A attained an “A” time in the 50 freestyle and qualified for the junior provincial championship, achieving personal bests in all her events.
- Della A achieved personal bests in the 50 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 backstroke.
- Jamie C achieved personal bests in the 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, and 50 freestyle.
We are incredibly proud of the outstanding performance of our swimmers and wish them the best of luck in their upcoming swim meets.