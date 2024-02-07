Prince Albert Sharks Weekend Recap

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club, Submitted

Last weekend, 12 swimmers from the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club traveled to Saskatoon to participate in the GoldFins Winter Classic swim meet, which took place from February 2nd to February 4th. The Sharks swimmers delivered outstanding performances, with over 9 achieving “AA” times. Mikaela accomplished her inaugural “A” time, earning her a spot in the junior provincial championship set to be held in Moose Jaw from February 23rd to February 25th.



Here are the highlights from the swim meet: