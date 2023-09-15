Prince Albert police still searching for answers in 32-year unsolved homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service is renewing calls for information in the unsolved homicide of Jean LaChance.

On Sept. 14, 1991, 32 years ago, LaChance was last seen on the 3500 block of Second Avenue West. The 29-year-old’s remains were found in a wooded area south of the Victoria Hospital the next day.

Her five children are now adults.

“Our family is getting older, specifically our aunt, who has been looking for closure for over 30 years. She hopes to find closure in her lifetime,” reads a statement from the family.

“Please come forward and help the family heal. There is room for forgiveness. There are many ways to come forward, including an anonymous tip or calling police. We really hope you can do the right thing.”

Anyone with information on LaChance’s case is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers. You can also submit tips anonymously online through Crime Stoppers.