Prince Albert police still looking for murder suspect

Prince Albert police are still looking for a 26-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder.

Jackson Henry is the fifth person charged in the death of Byron Bear.

According to police, Bear’s death is connected to reports of gunshots on 9th Street East in December 2021. His body was found near Hague two months later.

Police initially sent out a news release in May, seeking the public’s assistance in locating Henry.

He’s described as 5’7” tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos behind his left ear and on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is asked to call their nearest police agency or Crime Stoppers.