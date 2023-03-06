Prince Albert Police partnering with Raiders on Tuesday night

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has partnered with the Prince Albert Raiders to host their inaugural game night for local elementary school students.

PAPS and the Raiders will host the students on Tuesday, March 7 when the Raiders take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Art Hauser Centre. PAPS members will join students in the stands to watch the game as part of the festivities.

PAPS Deputy Chief Farica Prince said this is part of the way Police Services helps the community.

“Sometimes that service is law enforcement and other times that service looks like this type of engagement and participating in community initiatives or driving community initiatives that build connection, identity and belonging is important to us,” Prince said.

“We want to get to know these young people and hopefully someday get them in the recruiting process to serve their community well.”

School divisions and other local sponsors have also partnered with PAPS and the Raiders to make the student night a reality. Prince said that outside support has been very strong.

“We have really great support from also the business community for events like this,” she said. “Once again, our community partners have stepped up. This came together really quickly and we have a generous amount of support from community sponsors and businesses.”

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division and Saskatchewan Rivers School Division will have 25 students from five local schools, including W.J. Berezowsky School, St. Michael School, Westview

School, Vincent Massey, and St. Catherine, who will be in attendance at the game March 7.

Prince Albert Northern Bus Lines are sponsoring rides for all participants to and from the game, and TJ’s Pizza and the City of Prince Albert are providing pizza and popcorn for all students.

Prince said students would get to travel with police officers on the bus to and from the game. She also said the Raiders have provided tickets and discounts and will be featuring the Police Service on the scoreboard.

“They will be trying to put the recruiting bug out to the community because we are we are actively recruiting, accepting applications,” Prince said. “Then, the Raiders have PIMs the mascot coming to hang out with the kids.”

Prince hoped it will be a night to remember for the students. Each of the five schools involved were also great partners and helped select the students and coordinating the event.

“Each school is providing support as well by sending, a member from their team out with the group and members from our organization are volunteering. This is on their own time,” she explained.

Prince added that members from Victims Services, the Women’s Commission, Document Service, Wellness Program Administration and Community Safety Officers will be coming.

“We’re looking forward to a great night of hockey with some very deserving local students,” Prince said in a release.

“Our members are volunteering their time to take part, and we continue to see fantastic support from our community partners who are helping to make this event happen. We enjoy these events as much as

Information about career opportunities with the Prince Albert Police Service and other initiatives will be available in the lobby at the Art Hauser Centre for members of the public interested in learning more.

The Raiders and Wheat Kings drop the puck at 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.