Youth charged after vandalism at Wagner School in Nipawin

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wagner Elementary School in Nipawin announced that school would be cancelled on Monday, March 6 after a number of classrooms and changerooms were vandalized.

The RCMP confirmed the vandalism in a press release on Monday, March 6.

On March 5 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Nipawin RCMP were dispatched to an alarm call at a school in Nipawin. Officers immediately responded and noted damage in several areas. A number of computers were damaged, desks and chairs were thrown around and walls were graffitied.

Officers patrolled the nearby area and as a result of investigation, arrested and charged one female youth with one count of break and enter.

The youth, who can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in Nipawin Provincial Court on April 19, 2023 (Y408098).

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

In their post Wagner School stated that they hoped to have school return on Tuesday, March 6.