Prince Albert police have charged two people in relation to the death of 24-year-old Tristan Chaboyer nearly three years ago.

Kyle Charles, 45, and Harley Bear, 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They made their first court appearances on Thursday.

Chaboyer was first reported missing on Sept. 10, 2020. Police found his remains in a wooded, rural area east of Prince Albert a couple of months later.

The investigation is ongoing.