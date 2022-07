It’s been 35 years since Samuel LaChance went missing.

Family members of LaChance continue to cope with the strain of not knowing what happened to their loved one.

He was last seen on July 29, 1987.

Police are once again appealing to the public for information that could lead to his whereabouts.

If you or anyone you know has information about the disappearance of Samuel LaChance, please call Prince Albert Police or Crimes Stoppers.