Prince Albert flower shop makes surprise Valentine’s Day delivery to Ukrainian newcomers

Valentine’s Day for Prince Albert’s Ukrainian ladies will be a little bit sweeter thanks to a generous donation from Scentiments Floral.

A single rose, accompanied by a handmade card and two chocolates, were delivered to the homes of the Ukrainian women by Sonya Jahn, who’s looking after the Ukrainian newcomers in Prince Albert, and several Ukrainian youth volunteers on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s their first Valentine’s away from their husbands, their spouses, and their partners,” said Stacy Coburn of Scentiments Floral. “We wanted to make them feel a little bit special this time of year.”

Coburn said the idea to donate the roses came to her while she was thinking about how difficult a time Valentine’s Day must be for the Ukrainian families to be separated.

“I thought it was really important,” said Coburn.

Inside Scentiments, Jahn thanked Coburn and Scentiments Floral for their kind donation before giving each of the youth a few of the roses along with a basket of homemade cards to give as a surprise gift to the unsuspecting Ukrainian ladies.