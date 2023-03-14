Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce honours Don Moriarty with Legacy Award

The Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce honoured a long-time member of the city’s business community with the 2022 Legacy Award during a ceremony at the Coronet Hotel on Monday, followed by the naming of this year’s finalists for the Samuel McLeod Business Awards.

Don Moriarty shared a bit about his journey over the last nearly 60 years, from starting his apprenticeship in 1964, moving to and owning a funeral home in Prince Albert, to becoming a manager for River Park Funeral Home. Sometime in between, Moriarty became known as one of the city’s most respected business mentors.

Moriarty has been a part of the Prince Albert community since 1976 and has felt right at home ever since.

“Prince Albert is such a welcoming city,” he said. “One of my fondest memories was when I would go to get the mail downtown, I’d be walking down the street and every second step I met someone I knew.”

Moriarty thanked the Chamber of Commerce for the nomination and mentioned how progressive and hardworking this year’s Samuel McLeod Business Awards finalists are.

“It’s so good to see these young faces here that are so confident in the future of our city,” said Moriarty.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees of the 12 different business categories, including Young Entrepreneur, Indigenous Business of the Year, Customer Service, and Community Involvement.

The Samuel McLeod Business Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on April 14 at Plaza 88, with registration available online at the Chamber website.