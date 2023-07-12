Prince Albert Carlton MLA Report: July 2023

I am enjoying spending time around Prince Albert this summer attending community events, meetings, fundraisers, celebrations and more.

Our province recently received exciting news on our economy and labour force: more people are now working in the province than ever before – a total of 604,700. We’ve now seen more than two years of consistent job growth. A strong economy and growing labour force allows us to invest in programs, services and infrastructure that matter to Saskatchewan people.

You can see some of that growth right here in our city; the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital renovation and revitalization project is in the early phases of construction. The upgrades will increase the number of beds from 173 to 242, with space to expand further as needed. It will also include a larger emergency department and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI. This project will ensure Victoria Hospital is able to serve the people of Prince Albert and surrounding areas for years to come.

The new Rose Garden Hospice, located at 36th Street West, is nearing completion and beginning to hire staff. This facility will soon be open to serve those in our city and surrounding areas, who require palliative care in a more comfortable and home-like setting.

Our government wants to ensure the hospital and hospice in Prince Albert, as well as other health care facilities across the province, are staffed with health care professionals so everyone can get the care they need. That’s why we implemented the Health Human Resources Action Plan last fall, and we are seeing excellent results.

Since December 2022, 485 grad nurses from Saskatchewan and across Canada have been hired. The first Registered Nurses (RNs) from the Philippines have arrived and begun training to join Saskatchewan’s health care system. Training seats have been added for doctors, nurses, and other high-priority programs at institutions across the province. I want to remind anyone interested in a health care career that job shadowing opportunities are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). More information on these and other career opportunities in health care are available at www.Saskatchewan.ca/HHR. Throughout the summer, I enjoy meeting with constituents to hear concerns, opinions and ideas. These conversations truly help inform our plans to move forward with growth in the province. If you have questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 306-922-2828 or pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. You are also welcome to stop by the office at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive in Prince Albert.