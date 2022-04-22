Prince Albert business owner excited to join Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce board

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce board of directors will have a stronger Prince Albert presence after local business owner Cody Demerais was elected to the board on Thursday.

Demerais was one of four candidates elected to serve a three year term. They’ll join the nine other current members on the provincial chamber board effective May 1.

“I love being a leader in every aspect of my life, and I thought, ‘what better avenue to try and continue to be a leader in the business community than to try it on a provincial level,” Demerais explained during a phone interview on Friday. “Thankfully, enough people around Saskatchewan thought I would be a good fit.”

Demerais served with the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce prior to his election. He said that experience was a positive one, and helped inspire him to run for a provincial chamber seat.

“I’ve loved and enjoyed every bit of being on the Prince Albert chamber board,” he said. “I thought since I loved being on the Prince Albert board so much—because I get to connect and chat with some individuals who have been in professional development and professional industries for years and years and years—it would be the exact same for the chamber level.”

Demerais said he loves the networking, connecting, and planning that comes with being a business owner. He said he’s eager to start working with the provincial chamber of commerce as businesses around the province continue to recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Demerais owns and operates Limitless Gear Clothing in Prince Albert and said the company gets pretty much everything printed and stitched locally. He said the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce can help emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses with local connections.

“(We need to) show the chain reaction that happens when you support a small ma and pa shop,

he explained.

Shawn Moen of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Company, Leanne Parsons of K+S Potash Canada, and Alicia Soulier of SalonScale will join Demerais as the newest Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce board members. The swearing in ceremony is scheduled for the Saskatchewan Chamber’s AGM on May 12.

The Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce welcomed news of Demerais’ election in an email sent out Thursday.

“The Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce is very happy and excited for Cody,” the email reads. “He will represent our area and Chamber well at the provincial Chamber level.”