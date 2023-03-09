Positive transportation report in Catholic School Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education was updated on transportation services in their division during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.

The Bus Contractor Review and Statistics report is a periodic review of First Student compliance with their internal processes and policies along with pertinent statistics.

“We have been very fortunate, we have had long serving bus service with First Student and they have a good record of maintenance and driving and they really focus on safety for students and their drivers so we are pleased about that. That is part of the quarterly report that is provided or three times a year that is provided,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

The report was given by Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwen. This report originated in a 2012 Provincial Auditor’s Report on the division’s transportation services.

The report featured data from Sept 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023.

The average age of the bus fleet is 11 years old in 2023. The total number of students transported was approximately 1,300. There were no routes cancelled due to mechanical issues, one route cancelled due to weather and 15 routes cancelled due to having no driver available. The inspection documentation portion shows that there are currently 30 drivers and no spare drivers. First Student currently operates 34 vehicles in the division.

The compliance report concludes that there is nothing to indicate that First Student is not compliant with their training and inspection process.

The average capacity of buses utilized is 72 per cent.

The average one-way bus ride is 25 minutes and the longest one-way bus ride is 70 minutes.

There was also one accident reported in the time period.

The report is compiled in consultation with the local First Student manager.

New Forensics class offered at St. Mary High School

There has been a new course approved for Ecole St. Mary High School called Forsensic Science 20L and the board of education was introduced to the course at their regular meeting on Monday.

The course provides students with a broad persective on the field of Forensics and wat it involved.

“At this point we are going to have a locally developed course called Forensic Science 20, it is going to be an elective we are going to do it in person at this time and we may be able to offer it online we will see what the interest is at this point with the students because it is going to be the first year so we will have to watch it,” Trumier said.

There has been $200 allocated per textbook for the 2023/2023 school year budget to purchase textbooks for the new class.