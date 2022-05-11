Police request assistance in locating missing mother and children

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her two young children who were last seen on May 9.

33-year-old Michelle Spence was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the area of the 600 Block of Branion Drive while walking with her children, 2-year-old Ava Olsen and 6-year-old Neil Pambrum.

Police said in a media release that they do not believe that Michelle has access to a vehicle.

She had also recently moved from Saskatoon to Prince Albert.

Michelle was wearing a black shirt with red flower print, black pants and black sandals.

Neil was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, a blue and grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Ava was last seen wearing pink pants, a pink sweater and blue shoes.

Anyone who has seen Michelle, Ava and Neil or has information on where they may be is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.