Police make first arrest following investigation into 2021 murder of Drexlyr Whitehead

Prince Albert police arrested a 31-year-old Muskoday man on Wednesday for accessory after the face in connection with the murder of Drexlyr Whitehead in June 2021.

The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning. This is the first arrest made in connection with the case. Police continue to investigate.

Whitehead was found dead at the 1900 Block of 14th Street West on June 20, 2021. Police were called to the scene at around 2 p.m. for a weapons complaint.