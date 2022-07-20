Summer Sidewalk Sale expands with addition of Downtown Derby

The second Summer Sidewalk Sale in downtown Prince Albert continues to grow as the one coming up on Saturday will also include the Downtown Derby in partnership with Fresh Air Experience to help bring people back downtown.

Co-Executive Director Rhonda Trusty of the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) explained that the idea sprang from approaching The Spin S2dio to do a demonstration downtown.

“So she has agreed to come down and bring her bikes and put on a demonstration for people as to what her class looks like and what it looks like if you were to sign up with The S2dio,” she said.

After thinking about if further Trusty approached Fresh Air Experience and the owner suggested a bike race downtown.

“Mike came up with the idea of having a kids bike race in the City staff parking lot and it just kind of flowed from there with calling it the Downtown Derby and then Mike had said that he would try to get ahold of city police service to see if they could maybe bring their radar gun to be able to check the kid’s top speed and it kind of flowed from there,” Trusty said.

“So, here we are waiting for Saturday to be able to have some fun with the kids downtown,” she added.

With Fresh Air Experience being a downtown business it expands on the idea of partnering with downtown businesses and bringing everyone downtown.

She said she was pleased that both PAPS and Parkland Ambulance will be in attendance on Saturday.

“It is just working together and trying to promote the downtown and show the benefits of the downtown,” she said.

The Derby includes four categories with Trike, Training Wheels, Two Wheelers and Teens (13 and 14-year-olds) with Races starting at 2:30 p.m.

Late registration will open at 1:45 p.m.

The Prince Albert Police Service Speed Zone will also be present to check top speeds.

Helmets are mandatory and there is no entry fee, you can pre-register by emailing events@princealbertdowntown.ca. Contestants can also enter a win a kids bike.

The Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a S2dio demo and open bike at 11 a.m.

“I think it’s just a combination of us building upon what is already here with the Farmer’s Market and adding different elements through our Sidewalk Sales to enjoy the downtown,” she said.

There will be painting fun for kids from noon until 1 p.m. and face painting at 1:30 p.m.

There will be music provided O’Kraut and the Grassy Blues from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. with additional seating provided in Memorial Garden.

“I really appreciate the willingness of O’Kraut and the Grassy Blues in providing entertainment and it gives them an opportunity to perform and just have some fun,”

Trusty explained that both bands are open to play until the event closes at 4 p.m.

The John V. Hicks Gallery will also be open at the Prince Albert Arts Centre,

Gateway Mall has a lot of their merchants participating, the retail stores along Central Avenue will be participating. So it’s just an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy their downtown,” Trusty said.