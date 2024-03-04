Police lay charges following shooting investigation

Prince Albert police have charged two suspects accused of shooting a 25-year-old man in Prince Albert late Wednesday night, while a third suspect who was arrested with the other two has been released.

Police charged Harley Theriault, 21, with aggravated assault and several firearms offences, and Brennan Sewap, 34, with a bail violation. Sewap also had several outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. They made their first court appearances on Friday.

The victim is in stable condition recovering from his injuries. Police say the shooting was not a random act, and do not anticipate further arrests.

Both men surrendered to police at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday after officers and the Prince Albert Police Service Emergency Response Team formed a perimeter around a residence on the 700 block of 22nd Street East. A 31-year-old woman also surrendered to police at that time. She was later released without being charged.

The investigation began on Wednesday when officers received a weapons complaint at around 11:30 p.m. They began heading to a residence in the 700 block of 22nd Street East, but received a second phone call saying a civilian was transporting a man with a gunshot wound to hospital.

Officers visited the hospital and confirmed a 25-year-old man had gunshot wounds. They tracked the suspects to a residence in the 700 Block of 22nd Street East.

Police surrounded the residence and unsuccessfully attempted to contact those inside. The three people inside eventually surrendered to police.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca