Police issue warrant after assault at business

Prince Albert Police have issued a warrant and are anticipating more arrests after an incident at a business earlier this month.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service on April 21 at approximately 1:07 am, the Prince Albert Police Service were called to a business in the 3,500 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of an assault in progress. Patrol members attended and learned four staff members had been assaulted and the suspects had fled.

Parkland Ambulance attended and treated two victims at the scene; two additional victims were transported to the Victoria Hospital for treatment as their injuries were serious but not life threatening.

From the investigation it is believed a group of people attended the business and their entry was denied. Business staff attempted to escort members of the group out of the business and were assaulted.

Police have identified and charged a 28-year-old man and a 50 year old man with 4 counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm. The 28-year-old has been arested and will make his first court appearance on April 30 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

A warrant for arrest has been issued for the 50-year-old. Police continue to investigate and anticipate additional arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.