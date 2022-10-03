Police investigate body found in burning vehicle

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found deceased inside a burning vehicle on Sunday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on October 2, the Prince Albert Police Service along with the Prince Albert Fire Department attended to the 1200 Block of 17th Street West for a report of a vehicle on fire. On arrival, the vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, police located a deceased female inside.

Investigators are currently attempting to identify the deceased female, who is described as being approximately 5’1” tall and around 100 pounds. The deceased was located wearing distinctive pink high-top Nike Flight shoes and maroon-coloured Lululemon leggings.

PAPS has not had any reports involving a female matching the description of the person located inside the vehicle and is asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

Investigators are anxious to identify the deceased and locate her loved ones, according to a media release.

Anyone with information about a female matching the police description or information relating to this incident is asked to contact PAPS immediately by calling 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

More information on this investigation will be provided as it becomes available.