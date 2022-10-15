Police confirm man from Prince Albert has victim in Friday homicide

Investigators have identified a Prince Albert man as the victim of a stabbing that occurred on the 1200 Block of 12th Street West Friday afternoon.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service were called to a residence in the area at around 2 p.m. on Friday. On arrival, officers discovered the man bleeding and unconscious. Personnel from Parkland Ambulance attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate. Police have asked anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the 1200 Block of 12th Street West at around 2 p.m. to contact them at 306-953-4222, or at 1-800-222-8477.

As of Friday night, no other arrests have been made, and no other details released about the man who died.