Police asking for help locating Prince Albert man missing for a month

UPDATE: Police have located Frederick Stewart. — 5:25 p.m., April 14, 2022

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33 year old Prince Albert man.

Frederick Stewart was reported missing by his family on March 18th and was last seen in Prince Albert on March 14th.

Frederick was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black zip up hoodie, and blue jeans. He is described as being 6’2” tall, having a slim build, with brown eyes and black hair. Frederick wears prescription glasses.

Frederick’s family is concerned for his safety and believes he is in the Prince Albert area.

Anyone with information on Frederick Stewart’s location is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306 953-4222.