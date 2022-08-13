Police arrest last suspect wanted in connection with June public safety alert

A final person wanted in connection with a public safety alert issued in La Ronge on June 19 has been arrested.

RCMP officers arrested Celine Chares, 22, on Thursday in Air Ronge. Police say Charles attempted to flee, but was later arrested without incident. She made her first appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on Aug. 12.

Charles faces one count of obstruction in relation to the June 19 event.

“All four individuals charged in relation to this dangerous incident—which involved a firearm being discharged at a police officer and a dangerous person alert being issued in the La Ronge area—are now in custody,” said Sgt. Ashley St. Germaine of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert General Investigation Section. “We want to thank the La Ronge community for their assistance and support during this complex investigation. Together, we are sending a clear message to those who wish to threaten our communities’ safety: we will not tolerate it.”

RCMP issued the public safety alert on June 19 after a passenger in a car fleeing police got out of the vehicle and discharged a firearm in the direction of a pursuing police car. In total, 17 people were arrested in connection with the incident, although 15 were later released without charges.

Police issued warrants for the arrest of Terrance Daigneault, 29, and Allan Sanderson, 36, the next day. They issued a warrant for Charles’ arrest on June 22, the same day Daigneault was arrested without incident at a business in La Ronge.

Police also arrested another woman, Nikeyta Bradfield, 24, at a business in La Ronge for allegedly assisting Daigneault’s escape.

Sanderson was arrested on July 5 after he was found hiding under a blanket in the back seat of car at a business along Hwy 2 in La Ronge.