Province expands COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to 18 and over

Saskatchewan is expanding the eligibility for fourth doses (second booster) of COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents aged 18 and older.

Residents must have received their third dose four months ago or longer effective, Monday, Aug. 15. The province made the announcement on Friday.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in Saskatchewan and in other jurisdictions, which is why our province is expanding access,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a release.

“All COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada have been deemed safe and our preliminary data shows that a second booster provides additional protection.”

Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and at participating pharmacies throughout the province. Walk-in clinics are also available.

The SHA public booking system access is available on Aug. 12 and clinics will begin on Aug. 15.

To book a COVID-19 immunization, visit Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19 or by telephone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

Previously, the second booster was available to individuals 50 years of age and older living in Saskatchewan and adults 18 years and older living in Long Term care facilities, or other congregate living settings that provide care for seniors (personal care homes and assisted living facilities).

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are available for children aged six months to five years.

All Saskatchewan residents age five and older are eligible to get their first two doses and residents age 12 and older are eligible for a third dose (first booster) four months following their second dose. For more information on third and fourth dose eligibility, see Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.