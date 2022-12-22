Police and RCMP check 1,755 vehicles as part of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

On Dec. 3, 1,755 vehicles were checked at 43 checkpoints across Saskatchewan which resulted in 13 impaired driving charges laid, 11 alcohol-related roadside suspensions, and four drug-related suspensions on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

The Prince Albert Police Service, along with Sask. RCMP detachments, officers from the Combined Traffic Services Sask. (CTSS), and other police services across the province participated in helping to take impaired drivers off the street.

The list of infractions includes a near-miss on Hwy 16. Officers with the Maidstone RCMP received a 911 call for a report of an erratic driver around 10:30 am on Dec. 3. The report advised a vehicle almost rear-ended a semi while traveling at a very high rate of speed on Hwy 16 near Maidstone.

Officers located the vehicle parked on the side of the highway with a lone occupant sitting in the passenger seat. During a traffic stop, investigation determined there were no footprints around the vehicle and the occupant was the driver.

The police officers suspected signs of impairment and as a result of further investigation, the 21-year-old man was charged with impaired (alcohol) operation of a motor vehicle.

“We want to thank the public for continuing to report suspected impaired drivers, we make every effort to locate them,” said Sgt. Garnet Waldbauer of Saskatchewan RCMP’s CTSS Unit. “One call is all it takes to help increase road safety in your community.”

December 1 to 7 was also Canada Safe Driving Week. During the seven-day enforcement campaign, CTSS police officers checked 2,470 vehicle, which resulted in:

• 1,586 warnings issued to motorists.

• 604 speeding charges laid.

• 125 vehicle defect inspection notices issued.

• 100 distracted driving cellphone charges laid.

• 73 people were charged for seatbelt misuse.

• 69 invalid vehicle registrations charges laid.

• 27 invalid driver’s license charges laid.

• 17 roadside suspensions issued (9 alcohol-related, 8 drug-related).

• 17 driving while disqualified, suspended or prohibited charges laid.

• 5 impaired (alcohol) driving charges laid.

• 5 charges for driving a vehicle with open alcohol or unsealed cannabis.