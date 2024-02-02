Pine Grove inmate on remand pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in a Pine Grove Correctional Centre living unit was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital.

The woman was found at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday. Corrections staff began life-saving members and called emergency medical services, who transported the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.

The woman’s family has been notified.

The Prince Albert Police Service, Saskatchewan Coroners Service, and Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety are all conducting investigations. Foul play is not suspected.